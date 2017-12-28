 
PENDING SERVICES

Brenda Kay Snider

Anna M. Brubaker

PENDING SERVICES

Grana Marie Pursifull

Larry Abbott

Charles 'Kick' Maxwell

George E. Brewer

Brian Mathews

PENDING SERVICES


Agencies provide warmth in the cold

By DARRELL SMITH - dsmith@newsexaminer.com With some spots in the Whitewater Valley dipping into the subzero area of thermometers Wednesday morning and more subzero and low single digits in the forecast for the next week, people need to take precautions from the co

County finds itself tops in unemployment

Polar Plunge set to benefit Special Olympics

Top 10 of 2017: Discover Connersville brings Main Street back to city

On The Record

Jail overcrowding a problem statewide

BRIEFLY

Park Board, Fair Board work together

Top 10 of 2017 Fayette Co. Jail under scrutiny

BIRTH ANNOUNCMENTS

New Year's Eve celebration Sunday night


Ex-Steelers star Harrison signs with Patriots

By ARNIE STAPLETON - AP Pro Football Writer James Harrison is no longer the odd man out or the oldest man in the locker room. The ex-Steelers star signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, three days after his unceremonious departure from Pit. . . more »

Jared Hughes, Reds agree to $4.5M, 2-year deal

Tide hits New Orleans as underdog in Clemson rematch

The Tierra way

Sports Briefs

NFL protests named top sports story of 2017

Bengals coach still coy about future after win

Sports Briefs

Farewell coach Briggs

Huntsman earns Big South honor for second straight week

Leaders look at ways to address sexual misconduct

Connersville native achieves dean's list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hunter Johns of Connersville qualified for the Fall 2017 dean’s list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 35 p

Three arrested in probation checks

On The Record

Holcomb backs proposed grad standards

Trump is 'inviting' primary in 2020, Flake says

Adviser: Trump is confident in Wray

Homegrown terrorists worry FBI the most

So, where's the party at?

These pilots are the unsung heroes in organ transplants

Thanks for the funneries

Congress' divisions between parties and chambers crimp 2018 agenda