Sign In to newsexaminer.com
Thursday, December 28, 2017
e‑Edition
By DARRELL SMITH - dsmith@newsexaminer.com
With some spots in the Whitewater Valley dipping into the subzero area of thermometers Wednesday morning and more subzero and low single digits in the forecast for the next week, people need to take precautions from the co. . . more »
By ARNIE STAPLETON - AP Pro Football Writer
James Harrison is no longer the odd man out or the oldest man in the locker room.
The ex-Steelers star signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, three days after his unceremonious departure from Pit. . . more »
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hunter Johns of Connersville qualified for the Fall 2017 dean’s list at Belmont University.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 35 p. . . more »